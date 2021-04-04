Recklessness of the political class triggered Covid-19 third wave

Calling spouses • National leaders, including the President, have not been regularly appearing at public functions with their spouses, notes Dr Victor Isadia. “First Lady Margaret Kenyatta and DP William Ruto’s wife, Rachel, have disappeared. Opposition leaders’ spouses are also missing, notably Raila Odinga’s wife, Mama Ida, who is very quiet these days. Could there be a problem? His contact is vickyisadiah@gmail.com.

***

Careless lot • The recklessness of the political class triggered the third coronavirus wave, says Ken Butiko. “They have held countless rallies attended by thousands with zero adherence to the Health ministry’s Covid-19 protocols. The results are visible. If they can be so selfish, can we even believe what they promise us? It seems everything is just about them.” His contact is kennedy.butiko@yahoo.com.

***

Unusual victims • The lockdown of Nairobi, Machakos, Kiambu, Kajiado and Nakuru counties has serious ramifications beyond their borders, says Henry Ruhiu. “I appreciate the measures to curb the spread of Covid-19 but residents of Kenol, and Kiunyu in Gatanga, Murang’a, who own businesses in Thika can’t access them. They should be enabled to run them.” His contact is henryruhiu56@gmail.com.

***

Tourist spot • The disused wireless radio signal building on top of a hill in Samia, Busia County, can be put to good use as a tourist attraction, says Dave Tumbula. “It presents a scenic view overlooking Lake Victoria and far beyond the Uganda border. The ICT ministry should let businessman Juma Kalory build a hill-top restaurant as a stopover for tourists visiting Sio Port and Port Victoria townships.”

***

Exam cheats • Breaking the Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) monopoly is one of the solutions to exam leakage, says X.N. Iraki. “Let’s use market forces to end exam cheating. The Knec should become a regulator and license others to offer and mark exams. The resulting competition will reduce leakage because students can ‘defect’ to those who safeguard their exams. His contact is xniraki@gmail.com.