Raising fuel prices is a recipe for massive inflation, economic ruin

Pump prices • What “voodoo economics” are President William Ruto and his economic adviser, Dr David Ndii, cooking in the Kenya Kwanza ‘jiko’? asks Robert Mukirae, in response to the recent fuel price increases. “The raising of super petrol and diesel prices to the record-breaking Sh211 and Sh200, respectively, is a sure recipe for massive inflation and economic ruin!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Local solutions • Also stunned by the fuel price increases, Gerald Matiri poses: “Why can’t the government partner with Tullow Oil to extract Turkana oil? With imports costing Sh600 billion monthly, this is the low-hanging fruit to cut the forex bleeding, tame the cost of living and correct trade imbalance. It won’t be easy with the crusade against unclean energy, but it’s doable.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Good news • While Carey Yiembe is happy that the price of cooking gas has finally been reduced, he thinks there was an anomaly he wishes could be corrected. At a petrol station in Mombasa, the price of a 13kg cylinder was lowered by Sh500, a 6kg one by Sh200 and the 3kg one by only Sh5, instead of Sh100, which would have benefitted ordinary citizens.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Last laugh • The pulling down of one Andrew Kibe’s YouTube account has delighted Bernard Ngetich, who says that women, whom he has been unfairly targeting, can now finally have the last laugh. “I totally disagree with his depiction of all women as bad, exploitative and cheats. We should remind him that most women have inborn good morals and character!” His contact is [email protected].

***