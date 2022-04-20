Public should be involved in picking the running mates

Dilemma • We have a crucial week ahead as political parties or coalitions must announce who the running mates of their presidential candidates in the August 9 General Election will be, says Bimal Shah. “Maybe they should propose five names and hold a mini poll or live debate so that the public can vote for them. The same should be done for the deputy governor aspirants.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Woman DP • Should presidential hopeful Raila Odinga choose Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua as his Azimio running mate, Prof X. N. Iraki says, “it will be like Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the US”. Ms Karua “will pacify President Kenyatta’s central Kenya backyard and attract women voters. If UDA responds with a female running mate, we shall be happy. Who said politics can’t be fun?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Slip-up • Although William Ruto must have a lot on his mind, as he seeks to succeed his boss President Kenyatta, Githuku Mungai says, the DP surprised him when he mentioned “Kenya Police Force” among those he thanked for helping in UDA nominations. “Today, it’s the Kenya Police Service. I wonder whether he realised the slip-up but failed to correct it.” Email: [email protected].

***

Flower girls • The position of Woman Rep in Parliament is one that has always intrigued Stephen Masambu. He poses: “What exactly do they do? Much as it’s anchored in the Constitution, it seems to be a waste of public resources. Why can’t the money cater for the girl-child’s hygiene, especially by providing sanitary towels? We don’t need these flower girls.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Pear pressure • Brian Maitai says he has not had a glimpse of his favourite fruit, the pear, in the past two or so years and wonders what could have gone wrong. “What happened to these good fruits, or is their disappearance because there may be some supernatural forces at work? Naivasha used to produce the most succulent of those fruits in the country.” His contact is [email protected].