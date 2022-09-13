Prosecute creators of ghost workers in counties

Wastefulness • If new President William Ruto is really serious about his bottom-up economic model, he should target the “public money guzzlers that eat up what should actually be going into the poor people’s pockets”, says Dominic Manwa. “Remove the chase cars for many of the VIPs and also reduce those that are attached to your office,” pleads Dominic, whose contact is [email protected]

***

Uhuru legacy • Congratulating President Uhuru Kenyatta as his 10-year tenure come to an end, Joe Ngige Mungai says his dream of uniting Kenya “was only hampered by his mishandling of his succession”. However, his success in infrastructure development is one that his successor can build upon as he fights graft and boosts environmental conservation. His contact [email protected].

***

Ghost workers • The existence of ghost workers on county payrolls “is an economic crime”, declares university don X. N. Iraki. “It’s a clear indicator that corruption was devolved, just like power. How will our economy grow when we pay men and women to do nothing? The ghost workers and their creators must pay back the public for resources wasted and face the law.” His contact is [email protected]

***

All work and no play • There is a glaring lack of recreational parks in Kitale Town and public sports facilities in the entire Trans Nzoia County, says Nixon Wandabi. “It’s strange as nobody talks about it. These two facilities are quite crucial to life. Please put up these facilities to enable the youth to develop their talents as they have no platform to propel them ahead.” His contact [email protected]

***