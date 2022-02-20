EACC has failed in graft war

Hypocrisy • The recent brouhaha over DP William Ruto’s derogatory comments on DRC as a country only known for music and not having any cows “is just fake outrage and sheer hypocrisy”, says Brian Maitai. “Why talk about a foreign country and ignore the grinding poverty, hopelessness, cattle rustling, terrorist attacks and rife corruption in your motherland?” His contact is [email protected]

****

Memories • The Mt Kenya politicians accusing President Uhuru Kenyatta of neglecting the region should be “ashamed of themselves”, says Kirubi Njuru. The President, he adds, has launched a number of developmental projects in the area. “Well, he will soon be gone and they will start reminiscing about the good old days during his tenure.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Toothless bulldog • If there is a failed government body, it must be the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), says Peter John. “There are a thousand graft cases moving at snail’s pace in courts, some of which have taken more than 10 years. Could it be because some stones are too heavy to be turned? Some of the accused are campaigning for political seats.” His contact is [email protected]

***

If it ain’t broke... • The Nairobi e-Services portal is not good enough, laments Mohammed Fazal Hussein. “The old system worked smoothly but the new one is always down. The portal should not have been rushed but it should have been professionally tested before going live. The old system worked very well. Why change a system that is working properly?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Fire drills • An inferno in Kisii Town on February 15, and others, confirm Kenyans’ inability to fight fires, says John Momanyi. The blaze started in Jua Kali sheds, which are surrounded by high-rise buildings with water tanks on top. “The people should have connected hosepipes to put out the fire. Drills are needed to train people and minimise fire losses.” His contact is [email protected]