Graft culprits should be brought to book

Graft rot • Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu “is doing a splendid job exposing the rot in the ministries and parastatals”, says W. Kimariech, who is, however, disappointed that “this is just for our eyes only”. He wonders why, after such in-depth reports on irregularities, nothing happens. “Who should ensure that the culprits are brought to book? Nobody seems to care!” His contact is [email protected].

Baren sector • Farming doesn’t make economic sense nowadays except for subsistence, says Silas Nyambok. “The cost of inputs is so high and farmers lack resources for value addition. This is made worse by small farms due to uncontrolled land subdivision. Subsequently, it’s impossible for the farmers to enjoy economies of scale, making agriculture a big loss.” His contact is [email protected].

Results scam • Despite a stern warning to head teachers by Education CS George Magoha against withholding KCPE and KCSE exam results over fee arrears, David Omollo has been stunned by a strange demand. “I’m seeking clarification from the ministry as my son’s school is charging a Sh300 ‘KCPE exam results fee’. Is it legal or are they cheating parents?” His contact is [email protected].

Historic haircut • A picture is worth a thousand words, says Prof Sam Chege, thrilled by the one of former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta shaving the 70-year-old dreadlocks of Mau Mau Field Marshall Muthoni Kirima. This one, he adds, is worth a million. “It was an interesting barber choice, given the way Jomo Kenyatta’s government treated Mau Mau.” His contact is [email protected].

Hanging gardens • During ex-Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero’s tenure, Ruth Gituma recalls, there was ‘Kidero Grass’ on Uhuru Highway “which did not last long but left a dent in the city’s coffers”. Now, there are “hanging gardens” on the Nairobi Expressway. “Will the flowers survive? Why can’t they use plants or shrubs, which can withstand vagaries of the weather?” Her contact is [email protected].