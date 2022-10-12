Privatisation of 10 parastatals listed on NSE a good idea

Prosperity •President William Ruto should help the country to eradicate poverty, says Kevin Lomulen. “Migori County, for example, has gold, and produces 54 tonnes, earning Sh34 billion annually. Kenyans should increase revenue. After 59 years of Independence, we need to pursue and implement the various pillars of the Kenya Vision 2030 for economic progress.’’ His contact: [email protected]

Bourse listing • The planned privatisation of 10 parastatals listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange is a good idea, says Jotham Ndung’u. He adds: “It will inject funds into the public coffers while offering Kenyans a chance to own a piece of some iconic companies such as telecom giant Safaricom, as happened way back in 2008.” His contact is [email protected]

Bad road • Motorists plying the Kisumu-Kakamega highway have to contend with some two rough diversions on either side of the Mamboleo flyover, laments Opiyo Oduwo. “Whenever it rains, the road becomes muddy due to the many potholes. When it’s dry, the choking white dust is a nightmare. The Kenya National Highways Authority should fix them.” His contact is [email protected]

Benchmarking • Dr Simon Kanyingi says Bimal Shah, who criticised Nyandarua MCAs’ induction, got it pretty wrong. ”The 5-star Panari Hotel is in Laikipia, not Nyandarua. While Nairobi MCAs went to Mombasa, their counterparts came to Nairobi. Let Nyandarua benchmark by visiting other counties. What is good for the goose is good for the gander.” His contact is [email protected]

Holiday • October 10 (formerly Moi Day) was celebrated as Utamaduni (Culture) Day but Chris Kiriba thinks it should have been Huduma (Service) Day. He blames the confusion on the holiday having been for the self-aggrandisement of then President Daniel arap Moi, after whom it had been named. He’d prefer Kapenguria 5 Day, after Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and other freedom fighters. His contact is [email protected]