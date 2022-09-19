President William Ruto should boost family unity

Family • Since the President is the symbol of national sovereignty, he should also play a role in boosting family unity, says Nderitu Wanjohi. President William Ruto, walking with and holding hands or hugging his wife Rachel in public, and DP Rigathi Gachagua doing the same, he adds, will put their wives where they actually belong and other Kenyans will follow suit. His contact is [email protected]

Youth jobs • The new Ruto-led administration, Richard Kihara says, should hire the many jobless young Kenyans to provide outreach services, especially in the agricultural sector and small and micro-enterprises. “They should be given performance-based contracts so that they can help to increase production and create more jobs while boosting income.” His contact is [email protected]

Roads • Belatedly congratulating new Narok Governor Patrick ole Ntutu, Chris Kiriba says this “heartfelt” gesture comes with a caveat. “Once settled in your position, please command the Roads Department in the county to complete the drainage works on the newly tarmacked road in Lenana Estate. It should also tarmac the road to Medicatia Hospital.” His contact is [email protected]

Religiosity • Ex-presidential aspirant and gospel musician Reuben Kigame’s remark that the Ruto regime “is overdoing religion” is one James Gakuo finds intriguing. “I’m surprised that he could describe Kenyans as overly religious. Whereas during Covid-19 bars were later opened but churches remained closed much longer, critics were silent. Isn’t this hypocrisy?” His contact is [email protected]

Activist • As new Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah Okoiti settles down in his new law-making role, Githuku Mungai is a little worried about what will become of the public litigation that he has for a long time done so well. “Is there a person he has groomed, whether a lawyer or not, who can continue taking to court matters of public interest?” His contact is [email protected]