Let EACC and Ipoa punish corrupt police officers

Partners in crime • Senior traffic police officers can’t set traps to catch their crooked juniors because they often work in cahoots, says Kiplimo Kosgey, in response to Peter Mungai’s suggestion. “At the end of the day, they share the loot.” The solution, he strongly believes, is for the Independent Policing Oversight Authority or the EACC to take stern action against culprits. His contact is [email protected]

Going organic • On the fertiliser issue, Kwale resident R. Knight, who prefers organic farming, has an interesting take. Says he: “Encouraging our own production of Vermicast and compost fertilisers might be a better alternative to the Sh3,000 a bag subsidy for imported fertiliser made from fossil oil. This could become a major industry, creating jobs and utilising waste.” His contact is [email protected]

Degree of delay • More than two months since they graduated from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (Jkuat), Joe Ngige Mungai says, the ex-students have not yet been issued with their academic certificates. This, he adds, means they cannot apply for jobs or even apply to join other universities for their post-graduate courses. His contact is [email protected]

Work and play • Taking regular personal holidays following busy schedules is important, Mwangi Karuga advises. “That’s the way to take a rest, heal and rejuvenate. It’s healthy. Have several close acquaintances join you if and whenever possible. Work, work and work without rest is dangerous to the human body and mind due to possible exhaustion.” His contact is [email protected]