Cabinet • The country finally has a new government under President William Ruto and the hard work starts, says Ruth Gituma. However, she is now figuring out the kind of Cabinet line-up that will be unveiled. “I would wish to see clear job descriptions and measurable goals for the team. In the past, we have had some technocrats, most of whom did not live up to expectations.” Her contact is [email protected]

Pension • Retiring President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ndiritu Wanjohi wishes, could use a small portion of the huge retirement package that he is going to receive from the government to help uplift the well-being of needy Kenyans. “He will be getting a lot of pension and allowances. This way, he will be remembered for being mindful of the less-fortunate Kenyans.” His contact is [email protected]

Posters •Election campaign billboards have been pulled down, some just a day after the August 9 elections, says Pastor Festus Musembi. “The politicians had paid for them in the search for votes. To pay for one or two new ones to be erected after the elections to thank voters is laudable. It’s akin to the biblical leper who returned to express gratitude after healing.” His contact is fmuse[email protected]

Future • Quite inspiring are the stories of people who rise from obscurity to positions of leadership such as the newly elected young Bomet Woman Representative, Linet Chepkorir, who is popularly known as Linet Toto, says Mary Akinyi. She adds: “The emergence of such young and promising politicians reveals that the country will have a good future.” Her contact is [email protected]

Fraud • Hiring of ghost workers is a serious crime under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, No. 3 of 2003, says Naphtaly Waruhiu. The culprits, he adds, are just like the tenderpreneurs, who were paid millions for supplying air to the National Youth Service. “It’s economic fraud, betrayal, deceit, and treachery by governors. They must be prosecuted.” His contact is [email protected]