President Ruto needs to rein in criminal enterprises

Potential • Kenya, Joe Ngige Mungai notes, “is a country with a huge potential for development”. He’s happy that President William Ruto has promised to help small and medium enterprises in his bottom-up model. “He needs to curb criminal enterprises. Corrupt traffic police, procurement, lands registry, and passport control officers should be arrested and charged.” His contact is [email protected]

Work • Congratulating the ‘Tanga Tanga’ or rather, Kenya Kwanza Alliance Cabinet, on being sworn in, Kamichore Mutindira says, it’s time to deal with a myriad of issues. “All the ministries have matters that need urgent attention. They should ‘tanga tanga’ through the country to deal with practical solutions. The party is over and the sooner we see results the better.” His contact is [email protected]

Promises • Reflecting on the early days of President William Ruto’s tenure, W. Kimariech says: “Though eating one’s words has never resulted in indigestion, it seems to be the favourite menu at the new administration’s dinner table.” He adds: “We were promised, among others, a unga price reduction in 100 days, but are now being told to wait for 365 days.” His contact is [email protected]

Food security • On November 15, Brian Maitai notes, the world’s population will hit 8 billion, “meaning more mouths to feed”. The people, he adds, will be asking themselves: “How will we feed ourselves in the coming decades? Will we have to resort to bush meat, lab-grown meat or cannibalism? Uncertain times loom ahead and agronomists will have to up their game.” His contact is [email protected]

Population • New Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata’s decision to help increase the birth rate by awarding new mothers Sh6,000 “is a good move”, says Stephen Njuru. However, he adds, the governor “should realise that the county is depopulated due to a brain drain to Kiambu and other places with better opportunities”. He also wonders if mothers will get more. His contact is [email protected]ail.com.