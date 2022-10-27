CSs vetting a waste of public funds

Integrity • The new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has just taken office, Charles Jowi notes, “is a competent and brilliant fellow with a clear vision, and very inspiring”. Jowi adds: “But here, we just watched the vetting of Cabinet Secretary nominees. The majority did not seem up to the task but are very wealthy. Some have nauseating court cases denting their integrity.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Silly laws • Vetting of CSs and other officials by Parliament has “become a rubber-stamping waste of public funds”, says Stephen Masambu. “Some of the CSs nominated recently by the President and rejected by the Appointments Committee were later unanimously approved by Parliament. Let’s scrap these silly laws and give the President the carte blanche.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Ticking boxes • The framers of the 2010 Constitution, Ruth Gituma notes, “meant well by requiring nominees to the CS and other key jobs to be vetted by Parliament”. But judging from the just-concluded sessions, she’s convinced that there is a need to review if it adds any value. “It has just become a box-ticking exercise, clearing even those having integrity issues.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Dilly-dallying • After he was sworn in on September 13, Caleb Otieno Jaoko recalls, President William Ruto promised to set things rolling within the first 100 days but now wants to shift the goalposts. “I’m surprised that he has asked for a whole year to continue playing with our minds. From September 13 to October 25 is 42 days, add 365 days and you get 407 days.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Tremors • Not long ago, Charles Wakaba Kamanga felt a mild tremor at Rironi, Limuru, Kiambu County, and sought an explanation from the Meteorological Department. Well, he’s at it again. “This morning (October 26), we experienced another tremor at 7.54 am. It was more intense than the October 10 one. We could suffer a major earthquake without warning.” His contact is [email protected]