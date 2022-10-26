Youth shortchanged in CS nominations

Youth agenda • Young people were shortchanged in the Cabinet Secretary nominations, says Raphael Obonyo, blaming it on the “wrong tradition of viewing young people as leaders of tomorrow”. The youth, he adds, have the qualifications but are left out for lack of experience or wealth. “They have the creativity, energy and dynamism needed to move the country forward.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Animal welfare • Safari guru Ulf Aschan recalls a sorrowful sight he came across on Kiambu Road recently: “A herd of maybe 60 to 80 emaciated cattle”. This and yet the Maasai love their cows—or is it the wealth they represent, he wonders. “This is outrageous. Cruelty to animals can land you in prison. The cattle should be sold for slaughter before reaching this state.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Noise rule • Public transporters, especially the saccos, should enforce noise control in their buses and matatus, says Lewis Manasse. He’s not convinced that commuters or other travellers board matatus so that they can be entertained. “We have too much noisy entertainment in our lives. It’s irritating to have to answer a phone call in such a noisy environment.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Meters • Anthony Chege’s family applied for an electricity connection in June last year but it didn’t happen until a year later. And they didn’t get prepaid meters. Then two months ago, thieves broke into the premises and stole the wiring. “We can’t rent out houses my dad built with his pension and the Kenya Power office at Tala has no meters.” His reference is No. E21482021030099 and contact [email protected]

***

Rogue police • The rate at which police are killing people suspected of banditry is quite alarming, laments Lewis Jilani. “Innocent lives have been lost in recent times in mistaken identity as a result of reckless decisions by the officers. I recommend that all police officers undergo a mandatory course or special training to act responsibly as is expected of them.” His contact is [email protected]