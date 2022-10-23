State House needs a better speech writer

Long speech • A Nakuru man who has attended national celebrations without fail since 1980, Daniel Murugu, says this year’s Mashujaa (Heroes) Day speech was the longest he has ever listened to. “In the Kiswahili version of the speech, I noted that some sections were repetitive. State House should hire a speech writer who can do a much better job in future.” His contact is [email protected]

Paperwork • Most likely a layman in matters education, Joseph Kuria says schemes of work and lesson plans “should be banned as they are not of much use in schools”. Teachers, he claims, “spend considerable time writing them instead of teaching” and the documents are more important to education officers, who only use them to bully teachers. His contact is [email protected]

Help on Helb • Students who join university need some education on how to use their Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) funds, says Purity Kadala. “When they get their first loans disbursed, many students misuse the money, thinking it’s meant for partying and buying expensive clothes. They should use the money to pay their rent and for their upkeep.” Her contact is [email protected]

Vandalism • The vandalising of guard rails at bridges on highways and other public facilities should be stopped as it poses a grave danger, says Churchill Amatha. When the scrap metal trade was banned during President Uhuru Kenyatta’s rule to curb the blatant destruction, he recalls, there was an outcry. “Now see the outcome of the lifting of the ban.” His contact is [email protected]

Quitter • Liz Truss, who resigned as UK Prime Minister, Alnashir D. Walji recalls, once told Parliament: “I am not a quitter but a fighter.” She reminds him of the downfall of other leaders, including the resignation of former Pakistani Premier Imran Khan in the wake of a vote of no-confidence. “Those elected to high public office must be of proven integrity.” His contact is [email protected]