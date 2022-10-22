Miguna should take his forced exile "positively"

Forced exile • Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna, who is now back home nearly five years later, should “take his forced exile in Canada positively,” remarks Dr Victor Isadia. “How I wish the people who have been killed and their bodies dumped into River Yala had such a golden chance! His stay in Canada may have saved his life, as he was a perennial government critic.” His contact is [email protected]

Corruption • The government should step up the fight against corruption urges Brian Bosire Angwenyi. The scourge, he moans, has stifled the economy. “It’s evident even at the lowest level, such as revenue collection in small markets. Traffic police are just making money instead of enhancing the safety of road users. The NTSA should stamp out this menace.” His contact is [email protected]

Degrees • The university degree requirement for some top government jobs may have been well-intended, but it has proved an impediment for some talented and self-made individuals with proven leadership qualities, says Dave Tumbula. “A way must be found not to lock out people with great potential, but who have not gone to university. I know many graduates who can’t even manage a village cattle dip.”

Good job • Acting Director-General of Health Patrick Amoth has done an excellent job, notes David Kiptum. “He was the face of the daily briefings during the Covid-19 pandemic alongside Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and CAS Mercy Mwangangi. How come he was never confirmed or promoted? Dr Amoth would have made a good Principal Secretary.” His contact [email protected]

Riches • A famous quote by Second World War American leader Harry S. Truman, ‘Show me a man that gets rich by being a politician, and I’ll show you a crook’, has fascinated John Mukiri because it’s so true. Says he: “Do you ever wonder that the richest people in Kenya have been politicians, civil servants, or contracted by the government, and not industrialists?” His contact is [email protected]