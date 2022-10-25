Probe how CS nominees acquired their wealth

Wealth • As the report on the vetting of the Cabinet Secretary nominees by the parliamentary Committee on Appointments is being eagerly awaited, some questions have been lingering on Francis Njuguna’s mind. He poses: “What is the big lesson from this? Is it their financial worth or how they acquired it? Some of them should have been technically knocked out.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Cholera • Acting Director-General of Health Patrick Amoth has reported cholera outbreaks, says Jonathan Chai, alarmed about some 31 cases of the preventable disease in Kiambu, 17 in Nairobi, eight in Uasin Gishu, two each in Kajiado and Nakuru and one in Murang’a. “Let’s all step up the fight against cholera through clean water, sanitation and vaccination.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Brokers • Farmers in the North Rift region, Nixon Wandabi notes, are already harvesting maize. “Many are selling the crop to brokers, who have manipulated their weighing scales to cheat them. Since the current price is very good, nobody pays attention to this blatant theft that has been going on for a very long time. It is, indeed, capitalism at its best!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Rogue police • Some years ago, a woman became a symbol of the plight of the perennial flood victims in Nyando, Kisumu County, with her appeal: “Serikali saidia (Government, help us)”, recalls Joe Ngige Mungai. Today, reading about rogue DCI officers allegedly abducting and killing innocent people, he wonders whom they turn to. “They should all be sacked.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Animal rights • Bullfighting “is a brutal game in which animals suffer”, says Mwangi wa Karuga. “It should be declassified as a sport and banned. I feel sad to see the animals with blood oozing from their bodies as the spectators cheer. Animals should be protected, loved and tenderly taken care of, not misused and brutalised as entertainment.” His contact is [email protected].