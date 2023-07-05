Pay KCSE examiners their dues

Pay test • Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang’s pledge in April that KCSE examiners would be paid their dues by July has not been fulfilled, says Kollongei Kipruto. “The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) contracts teachers, who work under difficult conditions, only for their payments to be delayed. The marking of the 2022 exams was completed in mid-January.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Marauding gangs • Killer gangs are terrorising Nakuru residents day and night, moans Flora Sharon Khayeri. “They attack, maim and kill people in their homes and steal their property. And they are not even afraid of the warnings by the police. People now live in fear.” Like other Kenyans, she adds, these terrified people also deserve peace and safety. Her contact is [email protected].

***

Cut off • The spokesperson of a manufacturing company at Eldoret’s Kenya Industrial Estates, Robert arap Rono, says Safaricom has given businesses “the short end of the stick since last year”. Before then, he adds, the gigantic telco’s voice, data and text services were top-notch. “I’ve made several calls in vain. We’re forced to get out of offices to make or receive calls.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Racism • While there is a lot of sympathy for Ukraine following its invasion by Russia, Geoffrey Sendeu is quite unhappy. “While I detest war and its diabolical consequences, I have no sympathy for Ukraine, which treated Africans badly during the initial evacuations. It didn’t matter whether one was a student, doctor or tourist; skin colour decided one’s fate.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Mocking death • Counties allow hawkers to trade along highways only to wake up to the grave reality when fatal crashes occur, says Evans Macharia Mwangi. He can see another disaster in waiting on Eastern Bypass, near the Windsor Hotel roundabout to Kiambu Road. Traders sell items from vehicles. Who will stop this before a bad crash occurs?” His contact is [email protected].