Government must curb accidents on our roads

Road safety • The multiple vehicle crash at the Londiani junction on the Nakuru-Kericho highway in which 52 people perished has left the entire country in deep grief, says Carol Rotich: “My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives or were injured. I hope the measures announced by the government will help to curb crashes on our roads.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Wastage • To minimise the mounting public losses, the country ought to establish a Ministry of Wastage under a full Cabinet secretary, Dickson K. proposes. This, he adds, will enable the authorities to properly budget for and manage wastage and centralise its effective tracking. “It will also ensure that all government agencies do not exceed normal wastage and theft levels.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Mugging zone • The area of the city centre opposite the Jewish Synagogue near the University of Nairobi’s Main Campus to St Andrew’s Church and all the way to Chiromo Campus has become a muggers’ paradise, Brian Maitai reports. “Rough-looking muscular scoundrels roam in broad daylight, robbing people. The police must quickly end this menace,” Brian pleads. His contact [email protected]

***

Eyesore • Wajir Town’s Orahey Idd grounds, a vital recreational area, is being encroached on by hawkers, livestock traders and jua kali garages, laments Ahmed Somow Ahmed. “The public space is full of litter and has become an eyesore. The county government must save the facility from destruction and the land grabbers eyeing it.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Conservation • The plan to build a tarmac road through Aberdares National Park from Ndunyu Njeru to Ihithe, in Nyeri County, is alarming, says Edwin Gatai. “It will expose the delicate ecosystem to poachers and pollution. This is home to the endangered black rhino, Mountain Bongo, Aberdare Cisticola and the giant forest hog. I urge the government to stop it.” His contact is [email protected]