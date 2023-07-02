Amend Finance Bill to favour Kenyans

Tyranny • The Finance Bill 2023 that the Kenya Kwanza Alliance forced through Parliament, Fridah Kananu still strongly feels, should have been amended to favour the majority of Kenyans struggling to make ends meet. Says she: “It’s been over a year since the government promised to lower the prices of basic commodities, especially unga, but this has not happened.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Ominous signs • The stock of bad loans that has hit Sh570 billion is a sign of worsening economic hardship, says Lucy Oloto Adhiambo. “Kenyans must brace themselves for a tough time with rising oil prices, unemployment and high inflation. The government should slash bank interest rates to encourage investment and reduce taxes. It should also pay its debts.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Talking shop • A large Kenyan delegation attended last November’s climate change conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, recalls Saleem Malik, wondering what impact they have had. “Can they fix the stench from the raw sewage discharged into Kirichwa Kubwa River, in Lavington, Nairobi, or is Governor Johnson Sakaja waiting for it to reach Habitat, at Gigiri, to take action?” His contact is [email protected]

***

GOAT • In the hallowed “Pantheon of the Greatest of All Time (GOAT)”, Kenya’s athletics star Faith Kipyegon is now “firmly ensconced at the very top”, remarks Robert Mukirae. With her recent world record-breaking feats, “she has etched herself into our hearts as the greatest middle distance runner of all time, carrying herself with a peerless grace and humility. Hongera, Faith!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Great deed • A big fan of boxer Conjestina Achieng’s before she faded from the ring and became destitute in her home village in Gem, Siaya County, Jim Webo says he was wowed by some nice recent photos of her in a neat white suit, carrying vociferous politician Mike Sonko’s briefcase. “The former Nairobi governor may not be a likeable person but his generous role in Conje’s rehabilitation is laudable.”