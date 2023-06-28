Kenya Power ‘secretly loading’ more charges to customers’ bills

Deserved rest • President William Ruto’s non-stop travel and engagement schedule Robert Mukirae finds intriguing. Says he: “Just the other day, he was in Paris. He returned and headed for an inter-denominational church service in Kajiado before going to Naivasha for the WRC Safari Rally finale. Mr President, rest is a weapon. Even the Almighty rested on the Sabbath.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Cash galore • There is, finally, joy in the counties following the release of funds by the National Treasury, says Mumbi Murithi. “The national government has also disbursed Sh16.7 billion for the elderly and the needy. This will help them to cope with the rising prices of basic commodities such as food. Counties are also expected to release bursaries for students.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Forced down throat • Kanyi Gioko, a Nairobi resident, is accusing some city restaurants of forcibly selling their stuff to customers. “It’s not a coincidence that, three times in a month, I’ve been served more expensive portions than I had ordered. The staff gave excuses of mix-ups yet the bills were not readjusted. Beware of those hotels serving, especially, steaks!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Strange bills • Could Kenya Power be secretly loading additional charges to customers’ bills, wonders James Kihali, who is based in Bungoma County. His latest postpaid bills, he adds, are a case in point. In May, he was billed Sh4,248 for some 132 units and in June Sh4,360 for 130 units. “The fewer the units, the higher the bill, and yet there was no tariff adjustment.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Dedicated lot • A group whose vital service is seldom appreciated, Cephas Peter says, are the church ushers. “They rise up before all of us to be in church on time. We find them in church and leave them there. They are always FILO (the first in and the last out). They also ensure that the seats are clean and the church tidy. Let’s, please, appreciate this dedicated lot.” His contact is [email protected]