Politicians must respect court rulings

Rule of law • When the Supreme Court confirmed President William Ruto’s election, Henry Ruhiu recalls, “Azimio leaders were up in arms, which angered Kenya Kwanza Alliance”. He adds: “Now that the High Court has stopped the implementation of the Finance Act, 2023, the KKA politicians are complaining. Court decisions must be respected, and if aggrieved, appeal.” His contact is [email protected].

Right gear • President Daniel arap Moi, whenever he participated in tree planting, mostly wore his kitenge shirt, says Githuku Mungai. “These days, the Forestry Department ensures that President Ruto, First Lady Rachel, Cabinet secretaries and others participating in tree planting wear forestry uniforms, from Safari boots to large magnificent hats.” His contact is [email protected]

Attire • President Ruto deserves kudos for planting a tree with his bare hands at Kaptagat Forest, says Ndiritu Wanjohi. “Others should follow suit but we need to see him in a tracksuit when on the football pitch, and all those accompanying him should, too. Every function has its proper attire, church, funeral, wedding, political rally, Safari Rally, swimming, etc.” His contact is [email protected]

Publishing • Regular contributor Githuku Mungai has a word of advice for Barnabas Mwema, who complained about a piece that Watchie didn’t publish. Says Githuku: “We’re often advised, when we write, to see it as if we’re writing for ourselves. Should the editor decide to publish it, so be it. ‘Just keep on writing’ is the advice from this mtu mwema (good person).” His contact is [email protected]

Neglect • Catherine Ndereba Road, in Nairobi’s Embakasi South, named after the retired iconic athlete, is a filthy smear on her legacy, says Erick Ambuche. Disgusted with the neglect by the city county, he pleads: “Madam, wherever you, please come and help clean up your road. Governor Johnson Sakaja should deny his staff a month’s salary to wake them up.” His contact is [email protected].