Nema has failed to clean Nairobi River

Patriotism • Pictures of many empty seats at the Mashujaa Day celebrations in Nairobi, the first officiated by President William Ruto, have been trending online but Francis Ndichu says that’s not surprising. “Many Kenyans didn’t see the need to have the holiday, as food and fuel prices have sharply risen in recent times. We can’t afford to reward heroes and heroines.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Painted nail • University don X. N. Iraki says he has noted that it takes about two months for the nail marked after voting in the August 9 polling day to “outgrow” the paint. “I have just cut off the last paint, awaiting 2027 elections, when I hope that painting the nail will be unnecessary. We should vote through our phones. Over to you, IEBC and ICT experts!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Disease outbreak • The cholera outbreak reported in some parts of the capital city, Nairobi, has not come as a surprise to Philip Nyasio. Earlier in the month, on October 5, he recalls, the water being supplied to residents looked contaminated. “I wondered if it was due to the heavy rains falling at the city water works and the main source. And now, we have cholera!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Dirty river • Nema has failed to discharge its mandate by not cleaning up Nairobi River, says Saleem Malik. “Nairobi and Kirichwa rivers are heavily polluted with raw sewage, with stench reaching Argwings Kodhek Road and Chiromo Road junction. Our ‘City in the Sun’ is adding stench to its attributes. It’s time the government put the agency back on track.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Revival • Nostalgic football fan Karisa Charo says he keenly watched the vetting of Ababu Namwamba as Sports Cabinet Secretary. “I miss the good old days of Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and Bunge football clubs. I hope to see their return, and addition of Senate and Judiciary teams. I look forward to watching them at Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.” His contact is [email protected].