Mwai Kibaki left a rich legacy

Jobless • As the August 9 General Election approaches, John Munyaka says he has, after seriously reflecting on his sorry situation, decided not to vote. “I hold bachelor’s and master’s degrees. If you won’t give me a job, why should I give you one so that you can eat, drink, steal, kill and engage in immorality with your nude images on social media?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Worker • The late ex-President Mwai Kibaki may be gone forever but he has left a rich legacy as a productive servant of the people who lived up to his profession as an economist, says Taabu Tele. This, he adds, was evident in the rapid economic growth during his tenure that was devoid of cheap politics. “Kibaki’s leadership shames some of the career politicians’ cheap rhetoric.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Tribalists • While Kenyans sometimes wave the national flag heartily at some events, “at heart, most of them are tribalists and self-seekers”, says David Ngumi. He cites the ethnic mobilisation by politicians during elections, when “they retreat into their tribal cocoons”. Some, he adds, have been heard to warn that “if our people do not get to eat, then there’ll be no peace”. His contact is [email protected]

***

Danger • Meru Town’s Western Bypass is a disaster in waiting, warns Nicholas Murithi, after driving along it from Gikumene via Giantune and Kinoru to Gitooro. “Although it’s a masterpiece that will open up the town’s upper environs and reduce the chronic traffic jams on the highways to Nanyuki/Isiolo, Maua/Isiolo and Embu/Nairobi, it’s unmarked and has crude speed bumps.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Fear • What health scholar Khama Rogo said about a looming sixth Covid-19 wave, James Gakuo won’t buy. “The Lake Region Economic bloc’s eminent committee chairman appears to be fear-mongering. The UK averages 26,463 new cases a week (mild disease) and no need for masks, social distancing or quarantine. Why predict a new wave? The pandemic is over.” His contact is [email protected]

Have a fear-less day, won’t you!