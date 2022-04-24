Let Raila Odinga choose his running mate

Serial resigner • The choice of Polycarp Igathe to run for Nairobi Governor in the August 9 polls is one Prof Sam Chege has misgivings about. Says he: “Igathe has a track record of resigning from top-level jobs. What makes Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party think he won’t resign in a huff once elected governor?” Voters, he advises, should judge candidates by their past records. His contact is [email protected]

***

Way of life • Presidential election campaigns are here again but Stephen Njuru is more concerned about the high cost of living. “The challenge is how to lower this, with one political group declaring that it will scrap the expensive Budget should it win the August 9 poll. This has been with us for ages and it will never come down as it’s fait accompli.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Unconditional love • Azimio la Umoja One Kenya flagbearer Raila Odinga should be left to make his choice of running mate, says Anwar Ogle. According to Anwar, that person should “come from the Mt Kenya region”. Raila, he adds, should tell Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to “shut up or ship out” or support him without giving conditions. His contact is [email protected]

***

Sloth counsel • How long does the Advocates Complaints Commission take to determine claims against lawyers, asks Joseph Mbugua, who filed one in 2015 and is still waiting for justice? His advocate, he claims, was paid a tidy sum in compensation but never remitted it to him. “I’ve waited for so long and wonder who will come to my rescue.” His contact is [email protected]

***