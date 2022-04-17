Allow Fatuma Gedi to table her evidence of land-grabbing

Landgrab claim • National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi should have allowed Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Gedi to table whatever evidence of land-grabbing she may have had against DP William Ruto, says Anwar Ogle. “The Speaker was keen to protect him and frustrated Gedi after daring her to table it. He must be impeached for his shameful performance.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Leadership • True leadership is a passion that comes from the “heart and a willingness to serve others”, remarks Timothy Nyangweso, welcoming the recent High Court ruling that scrapped the university degree requirement for parliamentary aspirants. “Do those who have academic papers also have leadership skills? A leader is known by deeds.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Gun control • After shooting sprees such as the recent one in New York, when a lone gunman indiscriminately opened fire, notes Alnashir D. Walji, suspects are often taken for psychiatric tests. But at stake in the movie scene-like acts are innocent lives. Shootings are rampant in colleges, he adds, and the Biden administration should enforce strict gun control laws. His contact is [email protected]

***

Bottleneck • With the increasing use of beer bottles that cannot be returned to the manufacturers for recycling, Peter Muriithi, of Kamulu, Ruai, in Nairobi, has a nagging question. He poses: “How do we dispose of these beer bottles that are being sold to the consumers on a non-returnable basis? Can the beer manufacturers kindly help us out?” His contact is [email protected]

***