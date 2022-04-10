Let only deserving students get bursaries

Dignity • The beating and arrest by police of a man protesting against the high cost of living “was unwarranted and barbaric”, says Damson Opiyo Onger. “He was only delivering a message for fellow Kenyans. The government, leaders and ordinary citizens should learn to tolerate one another and accept constructive criticism. Protesters should be treated with dignity.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Bursary • Many organisations, including banks, have advertised scholarships for bright and needy students joining Form One, notes F. Mukembu. He hopes that the wrong people will not benefit due to corruption. “The philanthropists should follow up and ensure they get the right beneficiaries. They should do thorough vetting to get value for their money.” His contact is [email protected]

***

School buses • The suggestion by Jim Webo that school buses be used by local communities to earn an income for the institutions is wrong, says Stephen Masambu. “Uphold the ban by the Education CS, Prof George Magoha, and his predecessor, Dr Fred Matiang’i. Much as its helps the community, the money is stolen. It’s the reason even junior bursars are driving.” His contact is [email protected]

***

SIM trouble • While the registration of mobile phone SIM cards will help to curb cybercrime, Ruth Gituma is quite unhappy with the way it’s being done. Says she: “Are all the citizens aware of this? Just think about the many grannies living deep in the rural areas, and the sick and very poor, who can’t afford transport to registration centres. This should be addressed.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Poor service • The Lands office in Migori County should pull up its socks, Opiyo Oduwo demands, frustrated about a personal matter that has dragged on for more than three years. “Their services are poor. There is no waiting bench or order. Even the old and the sick are served through the window. The office opens after 9am and staff go for lunch early.” His contact is [email protected]