Chaos • The bitter irony of the anti-tax protests is the loss of lives and destruction of property, says Alnashir Walji. “We cannot ill-afford such mayhem. Lawlessness has no place in our society. As demonstrators vent their anger, there's vandalism in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, and other towns. Let peace reign as Kenyans don't want chaos.” His contact is [email protected].

Division • As President William Ruto grapples with the Gen Z revolution that has shaken his administration to its roots, he’s also leading an increasingly divided team, says Jim Webo. “He and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua are no longer reading from the same script. The DP is drifting away, accusing the President’s allies of fighting him. This falling-out after less than two years is a big shame.”

Warning • The political leaders fuelling Gen Z protests “want to see their country go up in flames”, Eliab Otiato alleges. “Some of them will then quickly board the next flight to seek asylum in foreign countries, leaving the ordinary people to butcher one another, Rwanda style. In case this happens, they should not be allowed to flee the country.” His contact is [email protected].

Threats to church • Church leaders should not fear Generation Z protests, as the people’s “giving to their God will never cease”, says James Gakuo. He poses: “How can a pastor be threatened to cancel a fundraising for his or her church! This is madness.” James is daring the protesters to try that in other religious congregations and see what will happen to them. His contact is [email protected].

