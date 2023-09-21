Kenyans are suffering, State should lower cost of living

Tough job • Transporting goods from Mombasa port to Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and DRC is not easy as truck drivers go through many hardships, including having to queue at weighbridges for hours, says F. Mukembu. “I feel they need special insurance and attention and better remuneration. But I salute all of them for their resilience and commitment to the job.” His contact is [email protected].

Hard times • Life is becoming very hard for most Kenyans, Lincoln Oyigo laments. “The prices of essential commodities are skyrocketing. Where do we go and when shall we be able to meet the people’s basic needs? It’s high time the leadership and the entire country went back to the drawing board to see where we went wrong. Kenyans are really suffering.” His contact is [email protected].

Militant taxman • While the rest of the world is investing in ICT to get things done in a better way for greater efficiency, Mwangi Wanjohi wonders why Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) chose to give its officers military training. “This will only cause fear, not respect, among taxpayers. It is brain and not brawn that will help to enhance tax collection.” His contact is [email protected].

Dead assets • Bidding the final farewell to a loved one is always a very sad and emotional moment, remarks Mwangi wa Karuga. But he doesn’t see the logic in presenting flowers to a dead body. “Why also print hundreds of booklets, carrying full CVs, which are discarded after the funeral because the dead person is not looking for a job? Please simplify funerals.” His contact is [email protected].

Drug den • Some things “are just strange—like the hard drugs market discovered in a heavily populated area near Nairobi’s Central Police Station”, says Ruth Gituma. “This is quite telling. Is it possible that those involved are untouchable? How long has this gone on and how many youth have been wrecked by the selfish peddlers? The authorities must unmask the culprits.” Her contact is [email protected].