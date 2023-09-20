Kenya should start extracting its own oil

Call for oil • The latest fuel price increases, Benjamin Kibias says, have once again confirmed the urgency in the country extracting its own oil. “The two largest fossil oil producers, Saudi Arabia and Russia, have colluded to cut the amount they supply so as to raise prices. The recently acquired refinery should be equipped with the latest equipment, unlike the obsolete one.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Party rebels • ODM party’s expulsion of its errant members is laudable, says Fred Njuki. “These MPs can’t have their cake and eat it. By choosing to support the government, they have made their bed; let them now lie on it. If you change allegiance from the party that sponsored you to Parliament, it’s only good manners to resign and seek fresh mandate from the voters.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Divisive law • The MPs’ proposal to “create 10 more tribal counties is the final proof that the 2010 Constitution was a divisive legal patchwork in reality though progressive on paper”, says Taabu Tele. “Authored to pacify the 2007 post-election violence demons, our mongrel presidential constitution was heavily anchored on parliamentary traditions and practices.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Rogue agent • An encounter with a KCB agent has left Cornelius Oliko feeling terribly cheated. Says he: “I made a withdrawal from one of the bank’s agents. From the rates posted at the agency, it should have cost me Sh40 but I was shocked to learn that I was charged Sh400! All I can say is that I’ll never again make another transaction or recommend anyone to your agents!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Empty train • The SGR Nairobi-Suswa commuter train is “ever full, particularly on Sundays”, moans Dominic Manwa about the difficulty of booking a seat from as early as Wednesday. “But you will find out that the train has only two or three wagons and thus leaves behind very many commuters. Is simply adding a wagon so expensive for Kenya Railways?” His contact is [email protected].