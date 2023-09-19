Official greed • Paying taxes is okay if the revenue is used to improve citizens’ welfare, says Geoffrey Sendeu. “Developed countries have an effective tax collection and revenue allocation system. What is painful, though, is to be heavily taxed and the money splurged on leaders’ comfort when hospitals lack medicines. Shame on us for voting and cheering greed!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Climate apathy • The industrialised nations’ apathy towards climate change is a result of an intrinsic belief only in themselves, says George Forest. “They know that Nature will displace and kill when we cross the red line but they can see that most of the victims will be from the Global South, anyway. It is, to them, better than lowering their standard of living.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Bad police • The police motto Utumishi Kwa Wote (service to all) is a big lie, says David Ngumi. “It’s, in fact, a mockery of their very cardinal mandate. You will find as many as six officers at a roundabout, and the reason is not to direct traffic as boda boda flout traffic rules. They should be redeployed to tackle other problems, including insecurity.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Road danger • In the past two weeks, Charles Jowi moans, a contractor has dug up very deep side shoulders after removing the old murram on the Bomas-Ongata Rongai-Kona Baridi highway. “There are no signs to warn motorists of the excavations. The heavy El Nino rains warning has been sounded. Can the contractor fill the holes or put up reflectors and warning signs?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Justice • The role of the International Court of Justice (ICC), Alnashir D. Walji says, is to fight crimes against humanity such as genocide and the violation of international law. “Member nations are bound by the Rome Statute to see to it that justice is done and seen to be done. Despots committing atrocities must be put on trial for justice to take its course.” His contact is [email protected].