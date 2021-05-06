It was wrong to lock out Ruto during Suluhu's visit

UhuRuto • President Uhuru Kenyatta should not have exposed his toxic relationship with DP William Ruto during the just-ended state visit by his Tanzanian counterpart, Samia Suluhu Hassan, says Jimmy Thumbi. This, he adds, is what the DP’s conspicuous absence from the welcoming party indicates. “It was wrong to expose our differences to a visitor,” he concludes. His contact is jimmythumbi16@gmail.com.

***

Opposition • With the official opposition blunted, Samuel Onyango moans, the government has literally been left to do as it wishes. He adds: “It has been increasing taxes almost at will, raising the cost of living. By introducing more taxes, the same government is chasing away investors under the pretext of fighting against economic vices. When did the rain start beating us?” His contact is samwel46@gmail.com.

***

Roads • As the country builds infrastructure, especially roads, to ease transportation, Henry Ruhiu is disappointed that the gains made are being reversed. Says he: “Go to every village or county, one notable thing is the encroachment on roads. Some roads are so narrow that even cars can’t fit in the space left. “The national roads agencies should take action.” His contact is henryruhiu56@gmail.com.

***

Defilement • If there is an epidemic that should worry the authorities in the education and security sectors, Dr Odidi Owiti says, “it's the rise in defilement cases”. He poses: “How does one explain this despite the mechanisms to stop it, including the Penal Code? The missing link might just be the nexus between the perpetrators and law enforcement agencies.” His contact is wuodawino@gmail.com.

***

Juja • The people of Juja constituency, particularly Theta, Kalimoni, Witethie and Juja Farm wards, Dr Victor Isadia notes, “have been neglected since independence. The region, he reports, has not a single kilometre of tarmacked road, no piped water, no sewer line, and insecurity. “This is despite the region being a mere 35 kilometres from the capital.” His contact is vickyisadiah@gmail.com.