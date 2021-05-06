It was wrong to lock out Ruto during Suluhu's visit

Deputy President William Ruto who has, for the umpteenth time, been locked out of a State event as President Kenyatta on May 4, 2021 holds a bilateral meeting with visiting Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu.

  • With the official opposition blunted, Samuel Onyango moans, the government has literally been left to do as it wishes.
  • If there is an epidemic that should worry the authorities, Dr Odidi Owiti says, “it's the rise in defilement cases”.

UhuRuto • President Uhuru Kenyatta should not have exposed his toxic relationship with DP William Ruto during the just-ended state visit by his Tanzanian counterpart, Samia Suluhu Hassan, says Jimmy Thumbi. This, he adds, is what the DP’s conspicuous absence from the welcoming party indicates. “It was wrong to expose our differences to a visitor,” he concludes. His contact is jimmythumbi16@gmail.com.

