It is time NMS sorted out water Nairobi crisis

Colour president • The most flamboyant presidential candidate in this year’s elections is Roots Party’s Prof George Wajackoyah, says Stephen Masambu. “In 2017, we had Mwalimu Mohamed Abduba Dida. And there once was Dr Reuben Savai, who had many university degrees. But if Wajackoyah’s ‘weed’ agenda is not stopped, a youthful generation could go to the dogs.” His contact is [email protected]

Insurance • NHIF has had good packages for patients requiring surgery for tumours and other conditions, for which they pay Sh6,000 a year, says James Gakuo, who is stunned to learn that they have been discontinued. “The approvals given before July are not being honoured. Instead, patients are being told to go to government hospitals. That is unfair.” His contact is [email protected]

Water woes • The Nairobi City County government and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) have been rationing water for too long, says Churchill Amatha. “It’s high time they sorted out the water shortage problem once and for all. They should by now have sunk boreholes all over the place to ease the crisis and ensure that residents live comfortably.” His contact is [email protected]

Accolades • Lack of name tags did not deter Lilian Karani from finding out just who the employees of a Nairobi supermarket who gave her a queenly service were. Her “customer is king” moment was at Quickmart, Karen. She enthuses: “This is to acknowledge the exemplary service by John Mbugua and Peter Irungu. They ensured that our needs were fully met on July 8.” Her contact [email protected]

Degree pressure • Pursuing university education is no mean task, hence graduates deserve full respect, says Joseph Kinyanjui. He says it takes a lot of sacrifice to excel. “The challenges include academic pressure from cramped-up schedules, financial difficulties, bureaucracy and emotional torture from social pressure, including relationships.” His contact is [email protected].