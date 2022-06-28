IEBC should introduce early voting

Early voting • One way to ease the pressure on IEBC is to introduce early voting, as happens in the developed countries such as France and the United States, says Njenga Micugu. The casting of ballots, he proposes, could be done through an online portal and, for transparency, reputable organisations, such as audit firms, be hired to verify the election results. His contact is [email protected]

***

Commodity prices • The government has failed to fulfill its promise to reduce the prices of essential commodities, moans Jerry Kenyansa. “The challenges the ordinary citizen faces are increasing daily. I expect those seeking [political] leadership to fight to bring down the high fuel prices. I wonder why fuel here is now more expensive than in Uganda and Tanzania.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Loo cost • Public toilets in Nairobi have become a lucrative private business, especially in the city centre, says Josphat Sigei. “It pains to pay Sh10 for a short call during these tough economic times. Since we pay taxes and rates to the city county government, the facilities should be free.” He vows he will vote for a governor candidate who will make this happen. His contact is [email protected]

***

HIV cure • The surest way to curb the spread of HIV among the youth is for them to abstain from premarital sex, Dinaice Makenga appeals. But she would like fellow young people to “use protection” if they must engage in sex. “In Taita-Taveta County, more than 8,500 youth are living with the virus. The government should educate the young people about HIV.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Net addiction • Many youth are addicted to social media and spend a lot of time “hurling insults at one another in political groups”, says Abiud Makokha. “Others twerk and post the recording on TikTok, valuing entertainment. Our parents had books and were wise and morally upright. Parents should switch off the TV and give children books to read.” His contact is [email protected]