Is Kindiki and Koome so helpless in their positions?

Helpless bosses • Why Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki should threaten to name the plotters of the terrorist attacks in Lamu County, Henry Ruhiu says he can’t understand. “Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome also says some of his officers attempted to bribe him. Does it mean both are so helpless in their positions that they can’t take action?” His email is [email protected].

***

Privatisation • While some are sceptical following President William Ruto’s signing into law the Privatisation Bill, Jothan Ndung’u is excited about this as he sees great potential benefit. “I hope to see the listing of a few state corporations on the Nairobi bourse. It’s now time to fulfill the promise he made to his fellow Kenyans on his election last year.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Food graft • Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s ‘Dishi na County’ school feeding programme is a great initiative that enables children to get meals at a subsidised cost of Sh5. But some unscrupulously teachers are not about to stop their crooked ways. Eastlands resident AK wants city authorities to investigate and crack down on a school where KCPE exam candidates are charged Sh1,000 for lunch for three days.

***

Tree planting • Kenyans should not just plant only exotic trees but also indigenous species for their various uses and help to conserve the environment, says F. Mukembu. “There is no point in planting those exotic species, which eventually dry up. It is advisable to plant local tree species, which we are sure will thrive. We should be proud of our own.” His email is [email protected].

***

Names • Some Japanese names are not only spelt like Kiswahili words but also have funny meanings in East Africa, notes Jim Webo. “Kaoru Mitoma is a Japanese national team winger in English Premier League team Brighton. ‘Kaoru’ means bad in Kikuyu and ‘mitoma’ sounds like hit or burn but is ‘scent’ in Japanese. And there’s another Japanese footballer and manager called Naohiro Takahara.” (We won’t translate that!—Watchie).