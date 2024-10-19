Impeached DP Gachagua should have resigned to save face

Saving face • Impeached Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua should have resigned to save face, says Dalahow I. Abdi. Recalling just how former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza quit after flimsy accusations following an incident with a guard at the Village Market in Nairobi, he finds the charges against Gachagua trivial, while touching on much more serious issues. His contact is [email protected].

***

Bad road • Hoping to catch Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s eye, Rajendra Parmar is alarmed at the utter neglect of Processional Way, once a key link to the State House. He poses: “Is Sakaja aware that the road, which was being reconstructed, is now a big eyesore? The city county government restore it before President William Ruto decides to drive on it.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Pipe • An iconic photograph of the late prominent businessman Joe Wanjui smoking a pipe was quite nostalgic, recalls university economics don XN Iraki. “I’ve not seen anyone smoking a pipe for many years. Did the pipes run out of fashion of what happened? He was my former University of Nairobi Chancellor. May his good work reverberate across generations!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Integrity • Whoever said that monkeys remain and only the forests change was right, remarks Evans Macharia Mwangi. “It’s interesting and both disturbing that a senior politician, who not long ago was very vocal in his criticism of corruption in the government, is now defending some shady deals. When will we ever have leaders who really mean whatever they say?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Entertainment • After watching “the ever-changing political theatre”, Wanjohi Mwangi says he has deeply reflected on the implications. His conclusion is that Kenyan politics is like the football played in the top European soccer leagues. “Players in both are paid millions to entertain us – footballers by juggling and politicians by comedy. And they never disappoint.” His contact is [email protected].