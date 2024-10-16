Vernacular radio, TV stations must stop promoting tribalism

Ethnic hate • Vernacular radio and TV stations are doing a good job of educating and informing people about development programmes, but some are also being used to promote tribalism, says Chris Kiriba. Since the bid to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua started, he adds, some stations have been inciting ethnic hatred. “One is particularly notorious.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Dangerous stretch • One does not need rocket science, surveys or even benchmarking trips to know that the Sachangwan black spot on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway remains a major killer, especially at night, says Churchill Amatha on the frequent fatal accidents. “Please remind the National Transport and Safety Authority officials to look into it again.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Fuel prices • The lowering by the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Agency of petrol, diesel and kerosene prices is welcome, says Stacus Haron. “If the global prices are now lower, we also need to reduce ours further. The Energy ministry must ensure that there is no sudden increase in prices, and no official should take credit for this, having contributed nothing.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Solidarity • The coastal Chonyi community, Mohammed Ismail reports, celebrated an important day for social solidarity. It brought together leaders and people, with the goal of strengthening unity and promoting culture. The new leaders should promote the welfare of the people and help to forge solidarity among communities.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Digital library • Avid reader Wanjiku Wanji has been pleasantly surprised to learn that one can now access the Kenya National Library Services (KNLS) books on one’s mobile phone, thanks to increasing digitisation. “I don’t need to go to the library for this. For as little as Sh20 a day, one can access thousands of books. The library is now literally closer to the people. Kudos KNLS!” Her contact is [email protected].