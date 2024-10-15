There is lack of transparency in Adani deals

No transparency • The people who have denounced the “State capture of the health sector, energy and the airports by a few political allies through the controversial Indian conglomerate, Adani Group”, are quite right, says Karim Dhanani. “There is lack of transparency, which doesn’t bode well for the country and its long suffering citizens, as only a few people line their pockets.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Corruption • Talk about a robust Constitution said to have been heavily borrowed from America, is misleading, as it has failed to tame the endemic greed in the politicians, says Eliab Otiato. “The mere mention of the word, corruption, in the developed countries, including the US, would have immediately set the stage for those mentioned to tender their resignations.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Low enrolment • While concerned about President William Ruto’s revelation that nearly 10,000 children are out of school in Nairobi alone, Mary Ndikilii begs to differ with him on how to solve the problem. “He said the government was going to build 5,000 classrooms to ensure that all children go to school. However, this doesn’t explain the cause of low enrolment.” [email protected]

***

On point • Nation columnist Kaltum Guyo’s plea to the authorities to arrest and arraign crooked professionals, including lawyers, who enable serious crimes to be committed, was spot on, says Diana D’Souza, “I hope the government and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission will move quickly to curb this unethical behaviour by some professionals.” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Record • Astounding, mind-blowing and magnificent, Robert Mukirae says, aren't even enough superlatives to describe Kenyan athlete Ruth Chepng'etich's “obliteration of the women's marathon world record in the 2024 Chicago Marathon”. Her performance, he adds, is a respite from the political shenanigans. “Congratulations, new Marathon Queen Ruth!” His contact is [email protected].