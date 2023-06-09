Housing project was to be financed by World Bank, what changed?

House tax • When the affordable housing project was initiated during the Uhuru Kenyatta administration, Emmanuel Otieno recalls, it was to be financed by the World Bank, with the country only providing land and labour. “I don’t understand the motive behind the three per cent tax deduction, which might go into the bank accounts of individuals in government.” His contact [email protected]

***

Focus • With the national focus firmly on the Finance Bill 2023, Ruth Gituma is worried that some equally important issues could be easily forgotten. Says she: “Those that have taken the back seat include the more than 200 Shakahola religious cult deaths, the contaminated sugar saga, North Rift banditry, and Global Fund tender scandal. Shall we have closure on these issues?” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Prayer venue • What has always intrigued Peter John is why the National Prayer Breakfast is held at the same hotel in Nairobi every year. “Don’t we have any church or other place where the leaders can attend these prayers? Or is the breakfast more important than the prayers, especially at this time when the controversial Finance Bill 2023 is about to be passed?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Priority • The government should consider shelving its ambitious three per cent housing levy and instead reduce taxes on construction materials such as cement, iron sheets, and timber, urges Nassir Daud. “This will have a ripple effect on the economy and most Kenyans will have an opportunity to build houses of their choice and in their desired locations.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Football • The “indolence, ineptitude and rot in the Football Kenya Federation” is the reason why Kenyans shun the local game and support foreign teams, says Robert Mukirae. “Despite abundant talent at the grassroots, our football has been on a downward spiral. Therefore, one shouldn’t wonder why we are such avid fans of the EPL (English Premier League).” His contact is [email protected]