Ruto “already exhibiting an element of dictatorship in his administration”

Dictatorship • President William Ruto is “already exhibiting an element of dictatorship in his administration”, says Stephen Masambu. “He's brought some Jubilee MPs to his side, and won't listen to Wanjiku (ordinary Kenyan) or mama mboga over the three per cent housing levy and other taxes. And he has sternly warned MPs that will vote against the Finance Bill.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Loyalty • On the contentious Finance Bill 2023, the ball is squarely in the MPs’ court, says Raph Mburia. “The accurate voting record on this Bill must be kept for the public. We need to know in whose interest the legislators work. Is it the voters or the Executive? This will lead to a clear path in four years’ time when the next General Election will be held.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Hypocrisy • Wastefulness, high public spending and corruption “are the causes of the ailing economy, not lack of revenue”, says W. Kimariech. “Leaders should stop preaching water and drinking wine! Globetrotting, high-end motor vehicles and lucrative packages for the Executive and MPs must be addressed. Hustlers are being heavily taxed to fill the eating trough.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Sugar pricing • Since the Sugar Directorate formed a committee to look into the pricing of cane, nothing has been heard from it, says David Okello. But he feels that molasses, power generation, and spirits should be factored into the price using a formula that is beneficial to farmers and millers. This should encourage farmers to grow more cane for millers.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Masochists • Why do Kenyans like to torture themselves, asks Brian Maitai. He cites public transport, where “you find someone boarding a 14-seater matatu with sacks of vegetables, plastic containers, handbag and shopping”. The individual, he adds, will huff and puff yet a 36-seater minibus is available literally around the corner at a cheaper cost. “Are Kenyans masochists?” His contact is [email protected]