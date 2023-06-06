Politicians come up with bad policies due to lack of research

Research • Politicians often come up with bad policies because they never do their research before pushing for change, claims Amir Wanyika. “Their motivation is to make money and not policies. Just like some poor businessmen, they fail because they don’t create value but thrive in seeking patronage. President William Ruto’s Finance Bill 2023 is an example.” His contact is [email protected]

Passport delay • It is hard for Brilliant Caren to believe that the breakdown of a printer at the Immigration Department’s office in Nyayo House, Nairobi, is holding up the issuing of passports. “People seeking new passports or renewal of their old ones have to wait much longer. Some filed their applications seven months ago and have not got them.” Her contact is [email protected]

Unusual gift • Hundreds of women in Muhoroni Town were not just shocked but also disappointed when an ODM-nominated MCA donated panties and menstrual pads to them instead of maize to alleviate hunger, says Damson Opiyo Onger. “While a few of them appreciated the unexpected gifts, the older women could be heard lamenting and cursing.” His contact is [email protected]

Windfall • The 70th anniversary of the WRC Safari Rally in Naivasha on June 23-25 is an opportunity to showcase the country’s tourism, says Joseph Njuguna. “With less than 20 days to go, hotel operators must work tirelessly to ensure they are ready and able to accommodate the thousands of fans by offering top-notch services at affordable prices.” His contact is [email protected]

Back to top • Hawk-eyed university don X. N. Iraki, reacting to the shifting of the Cutting Edge column from the bottom to the top of the page, remarks: “Watchie is no longer hiding! All the fans should join me in welcoming Watchie back to the top of the page, which is a good place to watch over enemies. But I also hope that Watchie got a salary top-up.” His contact is [email protected]