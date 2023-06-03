The "Hinga show" exposed a PS desperate to please

Substance • Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga has been trending lately, “providing an apt meme of his exasperation in his attempt to explain the contentious three per cent housing levy”, says Taabu Tele. “His profuse sweating and subtle swearing inadvertently exposed the PS as a man desperate to please, though devoid of substance.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Forced levy • It’s unfair to force workers who already own houses to contribute three per cent of their salaries every month to the housing levy, says David Kiptum. “The claim that it’s a saving only adds salt to injury. What interest will the forced contributions attract? Many people are sceptical, given the history of the misuse of the National Social Security Fund.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Russian visitor • A picture is worth a thousand words, notes Robert Mukirae, adding: “Seeing Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and President William Ruto at State House, Nairobi, was, to me, disturbing.” Lavrov, he explains, is an ardent proponent of the brutal war in Ukraine. “President Ruto is maybe a mediator but their broad smiles could send the wrong message.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Tech wizards • Technology, including the use of cellphones, video conferencing and email, has revolutionised lives, having a positive effect despite a few glitches, says Alnashir D. Walji. “Commercial transactions can be carried out without delay. It enables tasks to be done with precision. Hacking and pornography are negatives. However, the tech wizards deserve kudos!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Matches • During past national holidays such as Madaraka Day, gospel musician David Chege Richman recalls, there used to be football tournaments and friendly matches with other countries. “I miss the day when Harambee Stars played Nigeria’s Super Eagles. Football Kenya Federation should organise a friendly match during the next national holiday?” His contact is [email protected]