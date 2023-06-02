Tribalism still entrenched in government 60 years on

Tribalism • With the fifth government in place after 60 years of independence, Joseph Mwaniki is disappointed that tribalism continues to rear its ugly head. “We fought for democracy to ensure that the people are represented well and fairly treated. However, the government is being accused of making ethnic appointments, while some governors practise nepotism.” His contact is [email protected]

***

New name • The mere change of name from Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) to Kenya Revenue Services (KRS) might not make a difference if the same people remain in charge, says Thomas Yebei. “Kenya Police changed its name to National Police Service but continues its old culture of corruption. KRA needs to weed out deadwood instead of making cosmetic changes.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Levy • If the government had consulted her, Nairobi resident Diana D’Souza says, she would have advised against the proposed three per cent levy for affordable housing. “The money should instead be raised to clean up our capital city that has become like a slum or for agriculture, to which I would gladly contribute. But for a house, you are joking.” Her account is [email protected]

***

Projects • To avoid wastage of public resources, national infrastructure expansion projects should be initiated gradually and prudently implemented, says Robert Khaemba Simiyu. “This calls for efficient management of finances with the right expertise identified to run those big projects. Rushed and poorly planned investments are not good for the economy.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Invasion • Hordes of monkeys have invaded many farms in Migori County and are devouring the new crop, says Daphline Adhiambo. On behalf of the people of the Sagama area, she is appealing to the Kenya Wildlife Service to round up the pesky animals and drive them back into Ruma National Park. “The people need these crops for their own survival.” Her contact is [email protected]