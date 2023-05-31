Housing levy a good idea but needs more consultations

Housing plan • The proposed three per cent housing levy is a very good idea but requires more consultations, says Robert Khaemba Simiyu. “It’s important that Kenyans are made to see why housing is a basic human right. All the employees who do not have houses should be required to contribute to the fund. This way, more people will be able to own houses.” His contact is [email protected]

Voluntary levy • The three per cent housing levy should be voluntary, says James Machera. “If passed, the proposed deduction will burden Kenyans, who are experiencing a dire economic situation. After all, some people own houses in rural areas and towns. If it is made optional, it will attract the support of those who will be able to benefit more from it.” His contact [email protected]

Suspicious deal • What Robert Kiogora Kaburu cannot understand is why the government is insisting on chopping three per cent off civil servants’ payslips for the housing levy. Says he: “This bothers me. What does the government stand to benefit from the forced deduction? If one doesn’t want a house, why push it down their throat? Isn’t there more than meets the eye?” His contact is [email protected]

Nuisance • Kiambu County should take a leaf from Nairobi and remove the numerous hawkers who have become a nuisance in Thika Town, says Barnabas Mwema. “These people do not pay taxes but they adversely affect the legitimate business of shopkeepers and make the town filthy. It is only after doing this that Thika can be elevated to city status.” His contact is [email protected]

Power play • Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah is right that whenever a little rain falls in the county “somebody switches off electricity”, notes Dave Tumbula. “This may be to protect the power infrastructure but it’s inconveniencing. Sometimes the outage lasts many hours after the rain ends. An earth station should be urgently established to stabilise the electricity supply and end this nuisance.”