Leaders opposed to Finance Bill are insensitive to poor Kenyans' plight

Selfishness • Leaders opposed to the Finance Bill 2023, which contains a clause seeking the building of affordable housing for poor Kenyans, don't care about the plight of the majority of the population, says Eliab Otiato. "Let these people realise that even the lowly Kenyans have now been emboldened and will demand their fair share of public resources."

Priorities • While not opposed to constructing affordable housing for civil servants and other employees, Alex Kiptanui is convinced that there are more pressing problems that should be prioritised. "Life on the streets of Nairobi and other towns is unbearable. Can President William Ruto have mercy, especially for the street children? Let him first give them a meal."

Attractive prisons • Interior CS Kithure Kindiki's "one-prisoner-one-mattress policy to make the lives of inmates more dignified" is one Kamichore Mutindira won't buy. "Prisoners are supposed to suffer punishment. The government should use those funds to employ more teachers and build facilities in public schools. Why make prison attractive?"

Heavy load • The high cost of living has become a big burden for most Kenyans struggling to make ends meet, says Lincoln E. Oyigo, adding: "We're suffering with a heavy load on our backs. The leaders whom we elected last August forgot about us the day they were sworn in. To whom shall we, then, go for help? Maybe, it's time for God's intervention."

Burnout • Working too hard can be counterproductive, Mwangi wa Karuga warns. "Overstretching the body often leads to a physical and mental breakdown. Overworking results in anxiety while attempting to attain unreachable targets." A worker, he advises, "should do just enough within a stipulated time frame and with regular rest intervals".