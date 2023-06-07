Another round of "Shakahola style" deaths likely

Shakahola II • There has been a proliferation of churches that have literally taken over TV and radio stations, says John Nyaga. “With the confessed criminals, jailbirds and self-styled ‘bishops’, it’s a matter of time before another round of Shakahola starvation deaths. The government should weed out crooks by requiring certificates of good conduct to run churches.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Stuck with plastic • Every Kenyan should help to clean up the environment by ending plastics pollution, says Gertrude Mung’oma, the Youth Education Network director. “To promote a pollution-free planet, Kenya banned the use of plastics in 2017. But even mama mboga still use polythene bags to pack vegetables and manufacturers also sell products in plastics.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Leaning danger • Calling Kenya Power’s office in Busia is Jim Okwako, who is worried about several electricity poles leaning precariously along the Nangina-Sio Port road. “Unless the cracked poles near Namasali Primary School are replaced, the area could soon be without power and plunged into darkness should they collapse, bringing down the electricity cables. Please come to our rescue.”

***

Blanked out • How long should it normally take Kenya Power to replace a faulty transformer once it is reported to the company’s offices, asks Mark Muibo. The transformer at Ndimu Primary School in the Lanet neighbourhood of Nakuru County, he reports, blew up on Wednesday, May 31. “Do the five or so days of a blackout denote a working or sleeping nation?” His contact is [email protected]gmail.com.

***

Colonised • An average Kenyan football fan can recite the starting 11 and substitutes of any of the 20 English Premier League teams but hardly name the players in our national team or local clubs, moans Joseph Njuguna. “Instead of flocking to bars at the weekends to watch foreign matches on TV, go to stadiums and support local teams.” His contact is [email protected]