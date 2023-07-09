Hospitals should stop detaining patients over bills

Boda cover • The 117,000 riders to benefit from the Boda Boda Care scheme launched by President William Ruto should undergo specialised training for two months, says Nitesh Shah. “They should then sit and pass a special test to confirm that they, indeed, comply with the required standards. Only then should they be licensed and given the free NHIF insurance cover. His contact is [email protected]

***

Rich beggars • The race by counties to source for development loans or grants from China and other donor nations “is steadily gaining momentum” but Muriithi King’au is not impressed with the way it is being done. One of his major concerns is the huge delegations on the begging missions. “It’s akin to cutting a tree branch while sitting on it.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Hospital detention • The Health ministry should crack down on hospitals that detain patients over bills, says Peter Muchai. They should empathise with the families that are genuinely unable to pay their bills. “The bills keep on increasing. So, how will they be able to pay the accumulated bills? Hospitals should seek more practical solutions.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Road safety • Accident black spots, including the Londiani junction on the Nakuru-Kericho highway, where a multiple-vehicle crash recently killed more than 50 people, should be keenly monitored to curb more deaths, says Rose Adoyo. “Besides installing cameras, drivers should be educated on traffic rules and regulations to enhance road safety.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

A queuing nation • Banks are raking in billions in profits as supermarkets expand left and right but they seem unable to hire enough staff, says Chintan Gohel. “Supermarkets struggle with long queues even off-peak. They have only half of the staff needed to man all counters yet there is widespread unemployment. Who is fooling whom?” His contact is [email protected]