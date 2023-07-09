Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai should resign

Dialogue • With the resurgence in terrorist attacks in the northeastern region, the government should reevaluate its military mission in Somalia and bring our soldiers home, says Newton Tonui. The returning troops, he proposes, could be deployed to prevent incursions from Somalia. “Peace in Somalia will only be achieved through dialogue and not military action.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Bribery • When the Kenya Kwanza Alliance came to power last year, Jimmy Thumbi recalls, it promised to eliminate traffic police corruption. “Today, the police are openly taking bribes and even carry notebooks to record it. This is a big shame and a bad example to youth. If the government can’t tame the bribery, it should just do away with the traffic section.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Resign • Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai, who was caught on camera assaulting a Kenya Power employee for doing his work, should have resigned, says Charles Wakaba Karanja. “This was a dishonourable act by the honourable MP.” This incident, Charles adds, reminds him of former Deputy Chief Justice Nancy Baraza, who resigned after pinching a security guard’s nose.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Long wait • The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is reeling under “a problem of its own creation”, says Mwihangiri wa Wanjiku. “They shouted from the rooftops that new vehicle number plates would be ready seven days after one applies. But it’s been four long months of waiting since, and I have not heard anything from them. Sack those inefficient officers!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Mess • Parklands, as the name implies, Shobhna Shah notes, was a beautiful green spot in Nairobi some 50 years ago. “It’s now a sprawling concrete jungle with highrise buildings and unregulated boreholes. Roads are in a mess, with the busy General Mathenge Road’s repairs left incomplete with piles of rubble and stones. Can the authorities sort out the mess?” Her contact is [email protected]