Go digital in voter registration confirmation exercise

Inconvenience • It’s not just surprising, but also disappointing that in this digital era, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission is asking people to physically visit their offices to confirm their voter registration details, says Ben Kiprop. “This is a huge inconvenience to would-be voters. They should come up with a special code, and/or online platform.” His contact is [email protected].

Shocking tiff • For quite some time, Lawi Manasse says, he has watched with some amusement and shock as Deputy President William Ruto has continued to take on his boss, President Kenyatta, and ridiculed him in public. “He even did so recently in the President’s Gatundu home area in Kiambu County, with gusto and disdain, while painting his boss in unsavoury colours.” His contact is [email protected].

Technology • Many secondary schools have installed CCTV cameras to help curb theft and other uncouth behaviour by students and workers, says F. Mukembu. “If school heads work with boards of management, this will reduce indiscipline among the students. With the cameras, teachers won’t have to keep running after students. Let’s use technology to restore sanity.” His contact is [email protected].

Vernacular • Most matatu drivers plying the Eldoret-Nairobi and Nairobi-Narok route, are fond of playing music in their vernacular, assuming that all passengers belong to their ethnic group, says David Kiptum. They also tune into vernacular radio stations. “It’s a shame, as other communities use the same public transport. Transport saccos should stop this.” His contact is [email protected].

Devolution • A viral video in which the narrator contrasts the levels of development in Busia and Kakamega counties is intriguing, remarks Jim Okwako, adding: “It’s quite interesting to see how each has used the devolved resources at its disposal. Towns and trading centres in Busia are portrayed as muddy and dirty, while those in Kakamega are neat and have nicely paved roads, and tidy markets.”