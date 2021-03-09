Glaring omission during first Covid vaccination

Covid vaccination at KNH

Kenyatta National Hospital nurse Lucy Kipkemei vaccinates CEO Evanson Kamuri against Covid-19 during the launch of Kenya's campaign at the hospital in Nairobi on March 5, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group
By  The Watchman

Nation Media Group

Vaccine sloppiness • Kenya has joined other nations in the Covid-19 vaccination but the health authorities have been a little disappointing, notes Churchill Amatha. “The leadership was expected to reassure all on the safety of the drug. One glaring omission during the first vaccination was the disregard of gloves by a nurse. It should not occur again.” His contact is amatha@hotmail.co.uk.

