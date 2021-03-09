Glaring omission during first Covid vaccination

Vaccine sloppiness • Kenya has joined other nations in the Covid-19 vaccination but the health authorities have been a little disappointing, notes Churchill Amatha. “The leadership was expected to reassure all on the safety of the drug. One glaring omission during the first vaccination was the disregard of gloves by a nurse. It should not occur again.” His contact is amatha@hotmail.co.uk.

King of darkness • Calling Kenya Power, Damson Opiyo Onger says the people of the Ogwedhi area of Koru in Muhoroni, Kisumu County, have suffered an outage for nearly a week just because an electricity pole fell. The utility’s staff, Damson reports, went there to assess the damage but have not been seen again since. “Is anybody at the customer care desk listening?” His contact is damsononger@gmail.com.

In bad company • When digital registration was introduced at the Registrar of Companies in Sheria House, Nairobi, a few years ago, Henry Ruhiu vividly recalls, there was a big celebration. “Many people felt that the long time it took to register a company or make changes would be over. But woe unto you if you want to effect a change in your company today!” His contact is henryruhiu56@gmail.com.

Lootocracy • Corruption is quite rampant with increasing money laundering, scandals, extortion and embezzling of public funds, remarks Alnashir Walji. “People seeking leadership must be required to declare the source of their wealth indiscriminately and the culprits arrested and charged. Wealth should be acquired through legitimate means.” His contact is alnashirdwalji@yahoo.com.

Intel • Reflecting on his experience, Festus Mwenda says it’s possible to stop the unrest in schools that has seen many facilities razed. The solution is to gather intelligence and nip everything in the bud. “I know this from when I was a student leader to the time I ran a company. I managed to gather information and quelled any impending unrest.” His contact is fmwenda87@gmail.com.