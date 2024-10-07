Gachagua ouster may split UDA

Jinxed?: As 13 is believed to be an unlucky number in some countries, Benjamin Kibias wonders if that superstition has come to haunt Kenya. He says, “Would Parliament be doing better had we skipped 13 and taken up 14 instead? Perhaps, we wouldn’t be having many problems, including the Finance Bill, 2024 fiasco and the bid to impeach DP Rigathi Gachagua.” His contact is [email protected].

Impeachment: Is President William Ruto’s deafening silence on his deputy’s impeachment saga meant to show that he has no direct role in it or that he is, after all, quite confident that his lieutenants will easily deliver? wonders Dave Tumbula. “This is a sad political development. If DP Gachagua survives the MPs’ onslaught, it will still be difficult for the two to work together. And if he’s kicked out, UDA will split.”

Ill-health: The growing burden of diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cancer in the northern regions is not being given adequate attention by the county and national governments, says Siyad Yussuf Haji. “Health facilities are poorly equipped and lack medicines and trained personnel. Unless this is addressed, the challenge of chronic illnesses will increase.” His contact is [email protected].

Farm yields: As agriculture “remains the backbone of our economy”, the government should ensure farmers have the right seeds and implements so that they can plant early and be able to get bumper harvests, says F. Mukembu. “During the last season, farmers were frustrated by being supplied with fake fertiliser. This should not be allowed to happen this time.” His contact is [email protected].

